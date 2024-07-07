KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

