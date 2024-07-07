KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

