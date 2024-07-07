Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 6,559 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.52. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $558.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

