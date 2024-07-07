Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

