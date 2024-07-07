Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.27. 1,223,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,659,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

