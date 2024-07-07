Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,940 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

