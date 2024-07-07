Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.27

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.27 and traded as low as $70.45. Kubota shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 22,199 shares changing hands.

Kubota Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.11. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

