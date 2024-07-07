Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a PE ratio of 422.39 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS
Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA
In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kura Sushi USA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.