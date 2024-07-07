Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

