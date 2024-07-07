L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.07. The stock had a trading volume of 483,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $228.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

