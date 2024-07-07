Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $50,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $204.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

