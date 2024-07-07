Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $43,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.