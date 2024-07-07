LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.83

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.83 and last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 24986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 144.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

