LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,261 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.72% of LegalZoom.com worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after buying an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,975,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 409,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 775,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.20 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.