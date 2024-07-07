Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $10.89 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

