Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Leidos worth $48,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

