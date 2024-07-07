Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $491.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.92.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Lennox International stock opened at $544.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $314.11 and a 12-month high of $553.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

