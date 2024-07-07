Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $64.30

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and traded as low as $48.74. Li Ning shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 13,200 shares.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.