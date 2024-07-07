Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $103,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,537,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.01 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.