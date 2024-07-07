LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.85 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

