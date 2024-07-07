Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.29% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $105,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,097,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

LSPD stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

