Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $12.18. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 129,375 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $369.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

