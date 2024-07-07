Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,255 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

