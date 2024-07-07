Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $10,362,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,040,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,361,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,779,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

