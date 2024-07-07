Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Lion One Metals stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Lion One Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

