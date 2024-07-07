Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 33,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 45,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Lipella Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lipella Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.