Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Liquefied Natural Gas Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liquefied Natural Gas
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.