Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Trading Up 2.3%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 6,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

