Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.
LAAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $507.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.79.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
