Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Trading Up 3.1%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Lithium Royalty Trading Up 3.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.
About Lithium Royalty
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
