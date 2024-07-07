Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1540171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

