Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 285.05 ($3.61), with a volume of 413930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.48).
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
