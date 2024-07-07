Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.31. 215,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 271,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Lucas GC Trading Up 11.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

