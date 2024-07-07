Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

