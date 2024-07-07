Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) versus Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Critical Survey

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -3.94% -23.77% -2.46% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lyft and Holiday Island’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.22 -$340.32 million ($0.47) -28.36 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Holiday Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft and Holiday Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 18 10 1 2.37 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Summary

Lyft beats Holiday Island on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

