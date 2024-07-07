Lynn M. Bamford Purchases 44 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.62 per share, with a total value of $10,235.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,817 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $271.24 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $286.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

