Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
