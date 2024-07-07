MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.73

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.73 and last traded at $113.67, with a volume of 147135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.