Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.30 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

