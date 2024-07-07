Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500,263 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 40,044,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,823,532. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

