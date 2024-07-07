Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.29 per share, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $634.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

