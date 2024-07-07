Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.07.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

