Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.07.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
