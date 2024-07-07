Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,535.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,589.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,505.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

