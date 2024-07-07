Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

