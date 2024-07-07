Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Boosted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $536.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

