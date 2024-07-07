Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.34. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $325.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.