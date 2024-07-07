Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
United Therapeutics stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.34. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $325.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.
Read Our Latest Report on UTHR
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.