Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 2,203 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,741,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 238.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

