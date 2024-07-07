Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 12,043 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $11.65 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

