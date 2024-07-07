Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

