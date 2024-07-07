Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $381,000 Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

